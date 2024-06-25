Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 135,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.