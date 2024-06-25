Riverview Trust Co Acquires 50 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $10.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.58. 696,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.23 and its 200-day moving average is $387.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

