Riverview Trust Co Acquires 128 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.75. 1,176,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

