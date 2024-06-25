Reviewing Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV)

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Murphy USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Murphy USA and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 1 1 3 0 2.40 Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Murphy USA currently has a consensus price target of $408.60, indicating a potential downside of 16.18%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than Lazydays.

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 2.43% 64.45% 12.04% Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy USA and Lazydays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $21.30 billion 0.47 $556.80 million $23.83 20.46 Lazydays $1.08 billion 0.04 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.31

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Lazydays on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

