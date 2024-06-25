Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 289 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after buying an additional 277,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

