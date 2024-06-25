Retirement Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.98. 118,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,740. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

