Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 316.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $214.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,025. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

