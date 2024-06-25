Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,418 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 868,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after buying an additional 147,754 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,570,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 743,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares during the period.

GTO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. 101,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,320. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

