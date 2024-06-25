Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 3,793 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 193.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.74. The stock had a trading volume of 587,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,674. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

