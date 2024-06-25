Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,617 shares. The firm has a market cap of $736.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.