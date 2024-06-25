Retirement Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $268.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,198. The company has a market capitalization of $402.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.19.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

