Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 23,717 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 57,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.08. 17,475,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,875,965. The company has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.