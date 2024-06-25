Retirement Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. 423,619 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

