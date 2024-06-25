Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 101000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Resolute Resources Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$692,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -2.27.

Resolute Resources Company Profile

Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

