Residential Secure Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.03 (LON:RESI)

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

LON:RESI opened at GBX 50.40 ($0.64) on Tuesday. Residential Secure Income has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 67 ($0.85). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.32 million, a PE ratio of -389.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

