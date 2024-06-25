Request Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. Request has a market capitalization of $107.80 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,276.88 or 1.00014856 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00078633 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10596235 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,294,864.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

