RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of RCI Hospitality worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,836,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 37,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $403.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Insider Activity at RCI Hospitality

In related news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine purchased 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $25,009.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RICK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

