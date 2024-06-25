Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Up 7%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00. 783,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 846,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Qudian Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $401.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 11,542.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,102,636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 784,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 77.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

