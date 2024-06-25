Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $151.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

