Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

