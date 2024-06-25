Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 168,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,823. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.