Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 6,763 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 85,106 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,672 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND remained flat at $45.44 during trading on Tuesday. 755,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

