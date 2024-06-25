Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $336,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

