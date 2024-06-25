Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.6% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $8.70 on Tuesday, reaching $369.47. 1,644,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.04. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

