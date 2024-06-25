Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $468.07. 710,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,499. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.86.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

