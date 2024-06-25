Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,021,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,824,000 after buying an additional 139,902 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 969.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 131,582 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 324,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,139 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VNLA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.54. 421,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,959. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $48.64.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.