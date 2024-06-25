Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VXF traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $167.62. The company had a trading volume of 174,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,874. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

