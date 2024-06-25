Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.58 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00004189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $271.85 million and $30.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.30 or 0.05514150 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002622 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,206,816 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

