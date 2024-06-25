PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27. 126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.