Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $289.36. 208,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.53. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

