Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Proximus Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0919 per share. This is a positive change from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.