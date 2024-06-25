ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $22.27

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.27, but opened at $23.07. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 725,674 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

