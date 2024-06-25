Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.0 million-$735.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.5 million. Progress Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. 753,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $48.16 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

