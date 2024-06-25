Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

IPDN opened at $0.54 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 11.79.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 186.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

