Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.09

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 4500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
Premier Oil Trading Up 4.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.77.
Premier Oil Company Profile
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
