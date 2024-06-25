Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,196. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

