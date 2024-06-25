Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,205 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $50,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $138.48. 1,918,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

