Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Upgraded by TD Securities to Strong-Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PEY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.59.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$14.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$10.61 and a 1 year high of C$15.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$472,719.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04. In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,470 shares of company stock worth $404,303 and sold 168,119 shares worth $2,584,563. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

