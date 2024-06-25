Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.76. 7,588,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

