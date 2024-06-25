Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 343.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,968,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,410,051. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

