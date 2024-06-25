Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2,805.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ecolab by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,483. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $245.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

