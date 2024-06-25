Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,330 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,356. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

