Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

BLK stock traded up $11.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $798.95. The company had a trading volume of 525,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,555. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $776.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $792.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.