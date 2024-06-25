Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Chubb stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.12. 975,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,350. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.17 and a 200 day moving average of $247.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.