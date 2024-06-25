Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of MD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,452,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,828 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

