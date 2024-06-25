Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 198.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock valued at $240,054,945. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 55,626 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 903,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 124,169 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

