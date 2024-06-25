Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954,351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,306 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,264 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,310,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,707 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.02. 1,250,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,605. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3658 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

