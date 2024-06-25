Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 169 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 438,424 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,550,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 809,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,811,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.99. 2,846,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,085. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

