Pacifica Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.50. 3,014,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,864. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.