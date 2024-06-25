Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.10. 6,914,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,823. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.29. The company has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

